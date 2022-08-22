Actor Sonny Shroyer is 87. Actor Marla Adams is 84. Actor Ken Jenkins is 82. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 82. Actor David Soul is 79. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella (pihn-EHL’-uh) is 79. Actor Barbara Bach is 76. Actor Debra Mooney is 75. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 71. Actor Daniel Stern is 65. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 64. Actor John Allen Nelson is 63. Actor Emma Samms is 62. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 61. Movie director David Fincher is 60. Actor Amanda Tapping is 57. Country singer Shania (shah-NY’-uh) Twain is 57. Actor Billy Boyd is 54. Actor Jack Black is 53. Actor Jason Priestley is 53. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 51. Actor J. August Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 44. Actor Carly Pope is 42. Country singer Jake Owen is 41. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 40. Actor Kelly Thiebaud is 40. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 39. Actor Sarah Roemer is 38. Actor Armie Hammer is 36. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 36. Actor Shalita Grant is 34. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 33. Actor Katie Findlay is 32. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 31. Actor Kyle Massey is 31. Actor Quvenzhane (kwuh-VEHN’-zhah-nay) Wallis is 19. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 17.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Five players to watch from every D51 football team
- Peters is asking court to attend election denier event
- Old bus station to be transformed into mixed-use Terminal
- The gentrification of Grand Junction
- Incoming GJ Rockies owner an Emmy winner, promises name change
- Judge denies Peters' travel request
- City council overrules planning commission on Redlands re-zone
- Ancient human footprints discovered in Utah
- Five-time CrossFit Games champion
- ALL THINGS FOOD: Local teen selected as video talent for America's Test Kitchen–Kids
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 07:59:24 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:43 AM
Sunset: 07:58 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM
Sunset: 07:56:35 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM
Sunset: 07:55:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM
Sunset: 07:53:42 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM
Sunset: 07:52:14 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM
Sunset: 07:50:45 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.