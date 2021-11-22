Actor-director Woody Allen is 86. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 82. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82. Television producer David Salzman is 78. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 77. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 77. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 75. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 71. Actor Treat Williams is 70. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 69. Country singer Kim Richey is 65. Actor Charlene Tilton is 63. Actor-model Carol Alt is 61. Actor Jeremy Northam is 60. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 55. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 55. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 54. Actor Golden Brooks is 51. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 51. Actor Ron Melendez is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard (MIL’-urd) is 49. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 46. Singer Sarah Masen is 46. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 44. Actor Nate Torrence is 44. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 43. Actor Riz Ahmed (Film: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 39. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 37. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 36. R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae is 36. Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 33. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 33. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 33. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:25 AM
Sunset: 04:55:17 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:06:28 AM
Sunset: 04:54:47 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:07:31 AM
Sunset: 04:54:20 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:08:34 AM
Sunset: 04:53:54 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:35 AM
Sunset: 04:53:30 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:37 AM
Sunset: 04:53:09 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:11:37 AM
Sunset: 04:52:49 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.