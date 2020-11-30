Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 90. Actor Rita Moreno is 89. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 80. Actor Donna Mills is 80. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 79. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 76. Actor Lynda Day George is 76. Music producer Tony Brown is 74. Actor Teri Garr is 73. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 69. Actor Bess Armstrong is 67. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 62. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 59. Actor Ben Browder is 58. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 56. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 56. Actor Gary Dourdan (DOOR’-dan) is 54. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53. Actor Max Martini is 51. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 47. Actor Rider Strong is 41. Actor Xosha (ZOH’-shah) Roquemore is 36. Actor Karla Souza is 34. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 24.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:44 AM
Sunset: 04:52:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:42 AM
Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:15:39 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:36 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:31 AM
Sunset: 04:51:39 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:25 AM
Sunset: 04:51:35 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:19:19 AM
Sunset: 04:51:33 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.