Former TV host Bob Barker is 98. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 89. Singer Connie Francis is 84. Singer Dionne Warwick is 81. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 78. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 75. Actor Wings Hauser is 74. Actor Bill Nighy (ny) is 72. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 71. Country singer LaCosta is 71. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 69. Author Lorna Landvik is 67. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 64. Actor Sheree J. Wilson is 63. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 60. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 59. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 58. Author Sophie Kinsella is 52. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 52. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 51. Actor Madchen Amick is 51. Actor Regina Hall is 51. Country singer Hank Williams III is 49. Actor Mayim Bialik is 46. Model Bridget Hall is 44. Actor Lucas Hedges is 25. Actor Sky Katz is 17.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wed
40%
34°
43°
WedWednesday
43°/34°
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise:07:20:51 AM
Sunset:04:51:34 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Thu
80%
25°
41°
ThuThursday
41°/25°
Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise:07:21:41 AM
Sunset:04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low near 25F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Fri
44%
7°
31°
FriFriday
31°/7°
Snow showers in the morning. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper single digits.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise:07:22:29 AM
Sunset:04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sat
3%
10°
32°
SatSaturday
32°/10°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise:07:23:17 AM
Sunset:04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sun
2%
17°
38°
SunSunday
38°/17°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise:07:24:02 AM
Sunset:04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Mon
3%
27°
43°
MonMonday
43°/27°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise:07:24:47 AM
Sunset:04:52:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.