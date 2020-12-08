Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 89. Actor Hal Williams is 86. Actor-singer Jane Birkin is 74. Pop singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 74. Entertainment executive Michael Ovitz is 74. Actor Dee Wallace is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ronnie McNeir (The Four Tops) is 71. Rock musician Cliff Williams is 71. Actor-comedian T.K. Carter is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Scott (The Waterboys) is 62. Singer-musician Peter “Spider” Stacy (The Pogues) is 62. Actor Cynthia Gibb is 57. Actor Nancy Valen is 55. Actor Archie Kao is 51. Actor Natascha McElhone is 51. Actor-comedian Michaela Watkins is 49. Actor-comedian Miranda Hart is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Brian Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 45. Actor KaDee Strickland is 45. Actor Tammy Blanchard is 44. Actor Sophie Monk is 41. Actor-singer-musician Jackson Rathbone is 36. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 32. Rock/R&B singer Tori Kelly is 28.

