Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 81. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Actor Don Johnson is 71. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 70. Movie director Julie Taymor is 68. Movie director Alex Cox is 66. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 65. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 64. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 61. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 60. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 59. Actor Helen Slater is 57. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actor Molly Price is 55. Actor Garrett Wang (wahng) is 52. Actor Michael Shanks is 50. Actor Stuart Townsend is 48. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 47. Actor Geoff Stults is 44. Actor Adam Brody is 41. Actor Michelle Dockery is 39. Actor George O. Gore II is 38. Actor Camilla Luddington is 37. Rock musician Alana Haim (HYM) is 29. Actor Maude Apatow (AP’-ih-tow) is 23. Actor Stefania Owen is 23.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:04 AM
Sunset: 04:51:39 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:53 AM
Sunset: 04:51:44 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:22:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:51 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:23:29 AM
Sunset: 04:52 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:24:14 AM
Sunset: 04:52:11 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:58 AM
Sunset: 04:52:25 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:25:41 AM
Sunset: 04:52:40 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.