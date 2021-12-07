Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 82. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 79. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Actor Don Johnson is 72. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 71. Movie director Julie Taymor is 69. Movie director Alex Cox is 67. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 66. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 65. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 62. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 61. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 60. Actor Helen Slater is 58. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 57. Actor Molly Price is 56. Actor Garrett Wang (wahng) is 53. Actor Michael Shanks is 51. Actor Stuart Townsend is 49. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 48. Actor Geoff Stults is 45. Actor Adam Brody is 42. Actor Michelle Dockery is 40. Actor George O. Gore II is 39. Actor Camilla Luddington is 38. Rock musician and actor Alana Haim (HYM) is 30. Actor Maude Apatow (AP’-ih-tow) is 24. Actor Stefania Owen is 24.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:20 AM
Sunset: 04:51:32 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM
Sunset: 04:51:34 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:21:41 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low near 25F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:22:29 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:23:17 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:24:02 AM
Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM
Sunset: 04:52:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.