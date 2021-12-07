Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center Morris Dees is 85. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 84. Actor Liv Ullmann is 83. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 80. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 76. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 75. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 72. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 58. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 58. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 56. Actor Miranda Otto is 54. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 51. R&B singer Michael McCary is 50. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 46. Actor Krysten Ritter is 40. Actor Zoe Jarman is 39. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 39. Actor Theo James is 37. Actor Amanda Setton is 36. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 35. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 34. Actor Anna Popplewell is 33. Actor Stephan James is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:20 AM
Sunset: 04:51:32 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM
Sunset: 04:51:34 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:21:41 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low near 25F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:22:29 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:23:17 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:24:02 AM
Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM
Sunset: 04:52:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.