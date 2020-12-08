Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 90. Pope Francis is 84. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 84. Actor Bernard Hill is 76 Actor Ernie Hudson is 75. Political commentator Chris Matthews is 75. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 74. Actor Marilyn Hassett is 73. Actor Wes Studi is 73. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 72. Actor Joel Brooks is 71. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 69. Actor Bill Pullman is 67. Actor Barry Livingston is 67. Country singer Sharon White is 67. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 64. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 62. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 59. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 54. Country musician Duane Propes is 54. Actor Laurie Holden is 51. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 50. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 50. Actor Claire Forlani is 49. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 47. Actor Sarah Paulson is 46. Actor Marissa Ribisi is 46. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 46. Actor Milla Jovovich (YO’-vuh-vich) is 45. Singer Bree Sharp is 45. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 38. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 37. Actor Shannon Woodward is 36. Actor Emma Bell is 34. Actor Vanessa Zima is 34. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 31. Actor Graham Rogers is 30. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 26.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:57 AM
Sunset: 04:51:32 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:46 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:22:35 AM
Sunset: 04:51:44 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:23:21 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:24:07 AM
Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:51 AM
Sunset: 04:52:17 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM
Sunset: 04:52:33 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.