Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 91. Pope Francis is 85. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson is 76. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett is 74. Actor Wes Studi is 74. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 73. Actor Joel Brooks is 72. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 72. R&B singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 70. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Actor Barry Livingston is 68. Country singer Sharon White is 68. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 65. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 63. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Country musician Duane Propes is 55. Actor Laurie Holden is 52. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 51. Actor Claire Forlani is 50. Pop-rock musician Eddie Fisher (OneRepublic) is 48. Actor Sarah Paulson is 47. Actor Marissa Ribisi is 47. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 47. Actor Milla Jovovich (YO’-vuh-vich) is 46. Singer Bree Sharp is 46. Singer-songwriter Ben Goldwasser (MGMT) is 39. Rock singer Mikky Ekko is 38. Actor Shannon Woodward is 37. Actor Emma Bell is 35. Actor Vanessa Zima is 35. Rock musician Taylor York (Paramore) is 32. Actor Graham Rogers is 31. Actor-singer Nat Wolff is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:20 AM
Sunset: 04:51:32 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:20:51 AM
Sunset: 04:51:34 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 07:21:41 AM
Sunset: 04:51:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low near 25F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:22:29 AM
Sunset: 04:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:23:17 AM
Sunset: 04:51:53 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 10F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:24:02 AM
Sunset: 04:52:04 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:24:47 AM
Sunset: 04:52:17 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.