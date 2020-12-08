Actor Cicely Tyson is 96. Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark is 93. Actor Roger Mosley is 82. Rock musician Keith Richards is 77. Writer-director Alan Rudolph is 77. Movie producer-director Steven Spielberg is 74. Blues artist Rod Piazza is 73. Movie director Gillian Armstrong is 70. Movie reviewer Leonard Maltin is 70. Rock musician Elliot Easton is 67. Actor Ray Liotta is 66. Comedian Ron White is 64. R&B singer Angie Stone is 59. Actor Brad Pitt is 57. Professional wrestler-turned-actor “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is 56. Actor Shawn Christian is 55. Actor Rachel Griffiths is 52. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 52. Actor Casper Van Dien is 52. Country/rap singer Cowboy Troy is 50. Rapper DMX is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Arantxa Sanchez Vicario is 49. DJ Lethal (Limp Bizkit) is 48. Pop singer Sia is 45. Country singer Randy Houser is 44. Actor Josh Dallas is 42. Actor Katie Holmes is 42. Actor Ravi Patel is 42. Singer Christina Aguilera is 40. Actor Ashley Benson is 31. NHL defenseman Victor Hedman is 30. Actor-singer Bridgit Mendler is 28. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is 23. Electro-pop singer Billie Eilish is 19. Actor Isabella Crovetti is 16.
