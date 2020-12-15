Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: “The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 79. Rhythm and blues singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 77. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 76. Rock musician Peter Criss is 75. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 74. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 74. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 74. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 72. Actor Jenny Agutter is 68. Actor Michael Badalucco is 66. Actor Blanche Baker is 64. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 63. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 63. Actor Joel Gretsch is 57. Country singer Kris Tyler is 56. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 54. Actor Nicole deBoer is 50. Movie director Todd Phillips is 50. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 38. Actor Jonah Hill is 37. Actor Bob Morley is 36. Singer JoJo is 30. Actor Colin Woodell is 29.

