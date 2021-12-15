Talk show host Phil Donahue is 86. Actor Jane Fonda is 84. Actor Larry Bryggman is 83. Singer Carla Thomas is 79. Musician Albert Lee is 78. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 77. Actor Josh Mostel is 75. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 71. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 71. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 66. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 65. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen is 64. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 59. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 57. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 56. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 56. Actor Michelle Hurd is 55. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 55. Actor Karri Turner is 55. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 53. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 53. Actor Julie Delpy is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 50. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 50. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 50. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 47. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 45. Actor Rutina Wesley is 43. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 39. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 39. Actor Steven Yeun is 38. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 25.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:15 AM
Sunset: 04:52:50 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:55 AM
Sunset: 04:53:09 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:27:33 AM
Sunset: 04:53:30 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:28:09 AM
Sunset: 04:53:53 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:28:44 AM
Sunset: 04:54:18 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:16 AM
Sunset: 04:54:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:47 AM
Sunset: 04:55:15 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.