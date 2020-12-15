Federal health official Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., is 80. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 76. Actor Sharon Farrell is 74. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 74. Actor Grand L. Bush is 65. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 65. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 64. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai (HAH’-mihd KAHR’-zeye), is 63. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 63. Actor Anil Kapoor (ah-NEEL’ kuh-POOR’) is 61. Actor Eva Tamargo is 60. Actor Wade Williams is 59. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 57. Actor Mark Valley is 56. Actor Diedrich Bader is 54. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 50. Singer Ricky Martin is 49. Author Stephenie Meyer is 47. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 46. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 43. Actor Austin Stowell is 36. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia is 29. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 29.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:14 AM
Sunset: 04:52:51 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Generally clear skies. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:54 AM
Sunset: 04:53:10 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:27:31 AM
Sunset: 04:53:32 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 48%
Sunrise: 07:28:07 AM
Sunset: 04:53:56 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:28:41 AM
Sunset: 04:54:21 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:29:13 AM
Sunset: 04:54:49 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:29:44 AM
Sunset: 04:55:18 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Clear. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.