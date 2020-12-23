Actor John Amos is 81. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 76. Singer Tracy Nelson is 76. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 72. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 71. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 69. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 68. Actor Tovah Feldshuh is 67. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 67. Actor Maryam D’Abo is 60. Actor Ian Gomez is 56. Actor Theresa Randle is 56. Actor Eva LaRue is 54. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 54. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 51. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 49. Musician Matt Slocum is 48. Actor Wilson Cruz is 47. Singer Olu is 47. Actor Masi Oka is 46. Actor Aaron Stanford is 44. Actor Emilie de Ravin is 39. Actor Jay Ellis is 39. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 38. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 32. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 29. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 25.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:46 AM
Sunset: 04:56:16 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 9F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:11 AM
Sunset: 04:56:51 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:34 AM
Sunset: 04:57:28 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:31:55 AM
Sunset: 04:58:07 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:32:13 AM
Sunset: 04:58:47 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM
Sunset: 04:59:29 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:32:45 AM
Sunset: 05:00:12 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.