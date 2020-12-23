Actor Nichelle Nichols is 88. Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 86. Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is 76. Former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 74. Actor Denzel Washington is 66. TV personality Gayle King is 66. Actor Chad McQueen is 60. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actor Malcolm Gets is 57. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 51. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 50. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 49. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 47. Actor Brendan Hines is 44. Actor Joe Manganiello is 44. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 42. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 42. Actor Andre Holland is 41. Actor Sienna Miller is 39. Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 38. Pop singer Kasey Sheridan (Dream) is 34. Actor Thomas Dekker is 33. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 31. Pop singer David Archuleta is 30. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 19. Actor Miles Brown is 16.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:46 AM
Sunset: 04:56:16 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 9F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:11 AM
Sunset: 04:56:51 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:34 AM
Sunset: 04:57:28 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:31:55 AM
Sunset: 04:58:07 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:32:13 AM
Sunset: 04:58:47 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM
Sunset: 04:59:29 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:32:45 AM
Sunset: 05:00:12 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.