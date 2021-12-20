Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 99. Actor Inga Swenson is 89. Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 87. Actor Barbara Steele is 84. Actor Jon Voight is 83. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 75. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 75. Actor Ted Danson is 74. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 70. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 68. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 62. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 62. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 60. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 57. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 56. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 55. Actor Jason Gould is 55. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 54. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 54. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 52. Actor Patrick Fischler is 52. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 51. Actor Kevin Weisman is 51. Actor Jude Law is 49. Actor Maria Dizzia is 47. Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY’ FY’-fuhr) is 47. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 46. Actor Katherine Moennig is 44. Actor Diego Luna is 42. Actor Alison Brie is 39. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 38. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 34. Actor Jane Levy is 32. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 26. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM
Sunset: 04:54:47 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:41 AM
Sunset: 04:55:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:10 AM
Sunset: 04:55:47 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM
Sunset: 04:56:19 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Periods of rain and snow. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:31:03 AM
Sunset: 04:56:54 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:31:26 AM
Sunset: 04:57:31 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:31:47 AM
Sunset: 04:58:09 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.