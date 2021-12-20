Actor Russ Tamblyn is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 86. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 84. TV director James Burrows is 81. Actor Fred Ward is 79. Actor Concetta Tomei (toh-MAY’) is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 75. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 74. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 68. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph is 66. Actor Patricia Kalember is 65. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 60. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 60. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 58. Actor George Newbern is 58. Movie director Bennett Miller is 55. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 52. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 52. Actor Meredith Monroe is 52. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 50. Actor Maureen Flannigan is 49. Actor Jason Behr is 48. Golfer Tiger Woods is 46. TV personality-boxer Laila Ali is 44. Actor Lucy Punch is 44. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 43. Actor Eliza Dushku is 41. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 41. Actor Kristin Kreuk is 39. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 39. NBA star LeBron James is 37. R&B singer Andra Day is 37. Actor Anna Wood is 36. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding (GOL’-ding) is 35. Actor Caity Lotz is 35. Actor Jeff Ward is 35. Country musician Eric Steedly is 31. Pop-rock musician Jamie Follesé (FAHL’-es-ay) (Hot Chelle (shel) Rae) is 30.
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:29:15 AM
Sunset: 04:54:47 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Some clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:46 AM
Sunset: 04:55:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:15 AM
Sunset: 04:55:47 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:30:42 AM
Sunset: 04:56:20 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:31:07 AM
Sunset: 04:56:55 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 07:31:30 AM
Sunset: 04:57:31 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Saturday Night
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:31:52 AM
Sunset: 04:58:09 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.