Author Joan Didion is 86. Author Calvin Trillin is 85. Actor Jeroen Krabbe (yeh-ROHN’ krah-BAY’) is 76. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 74. Pop singer Jim Messina is 73. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 71. Actor Morgan Brittany is 69. Actor Brian Backer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 63. Country singer Ty England is 57. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (REZ’-nihk) (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Country singer Gary Allan is 53. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 52. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 51. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 51. Actor Kali Rocha is 49. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 48. Actor Paula Patton is 45. Actor Amy Acker is 44. Actor Nick Stahl is 41. Actor Adan Canto is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keri Hilson is 38. Actor Gabriel Luna is 38. Actor Frankie Muniz is 35. Actor Ross Bagley is 32. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 29.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:11:51 AM
Sunset: 04:52:51 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:51 AM
Sunset: 04:52:34 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:50 AM
Sunset: 04:52:19 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:14:48 AM
Sunset: 04:52:07 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:15:46 AM
Sunset: 04:51:56 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:48 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:37 AM
Sunset: 04:51:42 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.