Actor Dame Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 71. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor Michael Dorn is 68. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Country singer Sylvia is 64. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 62. Comedian Mario Cantone is 61. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 59. Actor Joe Lando is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman is 58. Empress Masako of Japan is 57. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 54. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 53. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 52. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 51. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith is 51. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi (dee-oh-GWAHR’-dee) is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko (RAY’-koh) Aylesworth is 48. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Actor Kevin Daniels is 44. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 44. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 42. Actor Simon Helberg is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 30. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 25.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:13:46 AM
Sunset: 04:52:18 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:14:44 AM
Sunset: 04:52:06 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:15:42 AM
Sunset: 04:51:56 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:16:38 AM
Sunset: 04:51:47 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:17:33 AM
Sunset: 04:51:41 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:18:28 AM
Sunset: 04:51:37 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:19:21 AM
Sunset: 04:51:36 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.