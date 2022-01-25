Actor Garrett Morris is 85. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 83. TV personality-singer Joy Philbin is 81. Political commentator Fred Barnes is 79. Rock musician Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 72. Blues singer-musician Sonny Landreth is 71. Actor-writer-producer Bill Mumy (MOO’-mee) is 68. Rock singer Exene Cervenka is 66. Actor Linus Roache is 58. Princess Stephanie of Monaco is 57. Actor Sherilyn Fenn is 57. Lisa Marie Presley is 54. Comedian-actor Pauly Shore is 54. Actor Brian Krause is 53. Jazz musician Joshua Redman is 53. Rock musician Patrick Wilson (Weezer) is 53. Actor Michael C. Hall is 51. Rock musician Ron Welty is 51. Rapper Big Boi (Outkast) is 47. Roots rocker Jason Isbell is 43. Country singer Julie Roberts is 43. Rock singer-musician Andrew VanWyngarden is 39. TV personality Lauren Conrad is 36. Actor-singer Heather Morris is 35. Actor and mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey is 35. Rock singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 28.
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Peters vs. Peters: Divorced couple feud over home
- High school wrestling rankings, Jan. 18 2022
- Six elected to Fruita Monument Hall of Fame
- Crane failure's impact on construction schedule unknown
- Coram strikes back at Boebert negative campaigning
- Embattled member of state veterinary board resigns
- Jury awards woman $5 million after facial procedure goes wrong
- California man arrested with nearly $5 million in marijuana
- Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
- One dead, 2 injured in collision Friday
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:05 AM
Sunset: 05:26:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:22 AM
Sunset: 05:28:04 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:24:37 AM
Sunset: 05:29:14 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 15F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:23:50 AM
Sunset: 05:30:24 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:23:02 AM
Sunset: 05:31:34 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:11 AM
Sunset: 05:32:45 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:21:20 AM
Sunset: 05:33:55 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.