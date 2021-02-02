Actor Conrad Janis is 93. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 89. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 87. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 80. Actor Philip Anglim is 69. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 68. Actor Catherine Hickland is 65. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (aw-SIK’-ken-ihn) (The Hooters) is 65. Actor Carey Lowell is 60. Singer Sheryl Crow is 59. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 57. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52. Actor Damian Lewis is 50. Actor Marisa Petroro is 49. Singer D’Angelo is 47. Actor Brice Beckham is 45. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 44. Singer-actor Brandy is 42. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 41. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 40. Actor Natalie Dormer is 39. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 37. Actor Q’orianka (kohr-ee-AHN’-kuh) Kilcher is 31. Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.

Tags

Recommended for you