Actor Conrad Janis is 94. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 90. Actor Tina Louise is 88. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 88. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 81. Actor Philip Anglim is 70. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is 69. Actor Catherine Hickland is 66. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (aw-SIK’-ken-ihn) (The Hooters) is 66. Actor Carey Lowell is 61. Singer Sheryl Crow is 60. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is 58. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 53. Actor Damian Lewis is 51. Actor Marisa Petroro is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 48. Actor Brice Beckham is 46. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 45. Singer-actor Brandy is 43. Country musician Jon Jones (The Eli Young Band) is 42. Actor Matthew Lawrence is 42. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 41. Actor Natalie Dormer is 40. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 38. Actor Q’orianka (kohr-ee-AHN’-kuh) Kilcher is 32. Actor Taylor Lautner is 30.