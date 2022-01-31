Movie director Costa-Gavras is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 88. Actor Joe Don Baker is 86. Author Judy Blume is 84. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 80. Country singer Moe Bandy is 78. Actor Maud Adams is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 72. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor Zach Grenier is 68. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 58. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 57. Actor Christine Elise is 57. Actor Josh Brolin is 54. Singer Chynna Phillips is 54. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42. Actor Jennifer Stone is 29. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are 12.