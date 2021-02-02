Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal is 87. Actor Bo Svenson is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 75. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Rock musician Peter Hook is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough is 55. Singer Freedom Williams is 55. Actor Kelly Hu is 53. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 50. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 48. Singer Robbie Williams is 47. Singer-songwriter Feist is 45. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 42. Actor Mena Suvari (MEE’-nuh soo-VAHR’-ee) is 42. Actor Katie Volding is 32. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 24.

Tags

Recommended for you