Actor Kim Novak is 88. Actor George Segal is 87. Actor Bo Svenson is 80. Actor Stockard Channing is 77. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 77. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 75. Singer Peter Gabriel is 71. Actor David Naughton is 70. Rock musician Peter Hook is 65. Actor Matt Salinger is 61. Singer Henry Rollins is 60. Actor Neal McDonough is 55. Singer Freedom Williams is 55. Actor Kelly Hu is 53. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 50. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 48. Singer Robbie Williams is 47. Singer-songwriter Feist is 45. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 42. Actor Mena Suvari (MEE’-nuh soo-VAHR’-ee) is 42. Actor Katie Volding is 32. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 24.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:19:16 AM
Sunset: 05:36:40 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:18:19 AM
Sunset: 05:37:50 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:17:21 AM
Sunset: 05:39:01 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NW @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:16:21 AM
Sunset: 05:40:11 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:19 AM
Sunset: 05:41:22 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:17 AM
Sunset: 05:42:32 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:13:12 AM
Sunset: 05:43:42 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.