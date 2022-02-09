Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Rock musician Peter Hook is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough is 56. Singer Freedom Williams is 56. Actor Kelly Hu is 54. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 51. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 49. Singer Robbie Williams is 48. Singer-songwriter Feist is 46. R&B performer Natalie Stewart is 43. Actor Mena Suvari (MEE’-nuh soo-VAHR’-ee) is 43. Actor Katie Volding is 33. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 25.

