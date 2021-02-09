Actor Claire Bloom is 90. Author Susan Brownmiller is 86. Songwriter Brian Holland is 80. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 77. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 77. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 70. Singer Melissa Manchester is 70. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 68. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening (GREE’-ning) is 67. Model Janice Dickinson is 66. Actor Christopher McDonald is 66. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 62. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 62. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 61. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 58. Actor Michael Easton is 54. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 53. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 50. Actor Alex Borstein is 50. Actor Renee O’Connor is 50. Actor Sarah Wynter is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 48. Actor-director Miranda July is 47. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 45. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 45. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 42. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 41. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 38. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 37. Actor Natalie Morales is 36. Actor Amber Riley is 35. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 26. Actor Zach Gordon is 23.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:12:10 AM
Sunset: 05:44:54 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:11:03 AM
Sunset: 05:46:04 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:09:55 AM
Sunset: 05:47:13 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:08:46 AM
Sunset: 05:48:23 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 07:06:24 AM
Sunset: 05:50:41 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:05:11 AM
Sunset: 05:51:50 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot