Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Author Susan Brownmiller is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland is 81. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 78. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 69. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening (GREE’-ning) is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 63. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 62. Actor-comedian Steven Michael Quezada is 59. Actor Michael Easton is 55. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 54. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Alex Borstein is 51. Actor Renee O’Connor is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 49. Actor-director Miranda July is 48. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 46. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 46. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 43. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 42. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 39. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales is 37. Actor Amber Riley is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon is 24.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The "Food Network" came to Grand Junction to see what's cooking
- Two murder victims found near Paonia
- District 51 leaders receive robust support as contracts discussed by school board
- Peters to face arrest after resisting search warrant
- Smiles abound after amazing mesa rescue
- City council approves Redlands 360 development; developer pledges to keep trails
- Peters blames commissioners for closed DMV offices
- Hyer pleads guilty in North Avenue convenience store murder
- GJHS owner's rep contract signed months before new board took over
- From Italy to Grand Junction
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:13:28 AM
Sunset: 05:43:25 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM
Sunset: 05:44:35 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM
Sunset: 05:45:45 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:09 AM
Sunset: 05:46:55 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:09 AM
Sunset: 05:48:04 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM
Sunset: 05:49:14 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM
Sunset: 05:50:23 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.