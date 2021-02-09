Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 91. Actor William Katt is 70. Actor LeVar Burton is 64. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 63. Actor Lisa Loring is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 62. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 60. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 56. Actor Sarah Clarke is 50. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 48. Actor Mahershala Ali is 47. Singer Sam Salter is 46. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 43. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 39. Actor Chloe Wepper is 35. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (FAHL’-eh-say) (Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae) is 34. Rock musician Danielle Haim (HYM) is 32. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 32. Actor Mike Weinberg is 28.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:12:09 AM
Sunset: 05:44:55 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:11:02 AM
Sunset: 05:46:05 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:09:54 AM
Sunset: 05:47:14 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:08:45 AM
Sunset: 05:48:24 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:07:35 AM
Sunset: 05:49:33 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 07:06:23 AM
Sunset: 05:50:42 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:05:10 AM
Sunset: 05:51:51 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot