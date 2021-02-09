Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 87. Actor Christina Pickles is 86. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 85. Actor Brenda Fricker is 76. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 68. Actor Rene Russo is 67. Actor Richard Karn is 65. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 58. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 58. TV personality Rene Syler is 58. Movie director Michael Bay is 57. Singer Chante Moore is 54. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 51. Actor Dominic Purcell is 51. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 51. Actor Denise Richards is 50. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47. Country singer Bryan White is 47. Actor Kelly Carlson is 45. Actor Ashton Holmes is 43. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 42. Actor Jason Ritter is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 40. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40. TV host Daphne Oz is 35. Actor Chord Overstreet is 32. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30. Actor Meaghan Martin is 29. Actor Sasha Pieterse is 25.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 07:12:05 AM
Sunset: 05:44:50 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:10:58 AM
Sunset: 05:46 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:09:50 AM
Sunset: 05:47:09 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 52%
Sunrise: 07:08:40 AM
Sunset: 05:48:19 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 36%
Sunrise: 07:07:30 AM
Sunset: 05:49:28 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 07:06:18 AM
Sunset: 05:50:37 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Snow showers will become more widely scattered later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:05:06 AM
Sunset: 05:51:46 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot