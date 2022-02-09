Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 88. Actor Christina Pickles is 87. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 86. Actor Brenda Fricker is 77. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 69. Actor Rene Russo is 68. Actor Richard Karn is 66. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 59. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 59. TV personality Rene Syler is 59. Movie director Michael Bay is 58. Singer Chante Moore is 55. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 52. Actor Dominic Purcell is 52. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 52. Actor Denise Richards is 51. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 50. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 50. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 48. Country singer Bryan White is 48. Actor Kelly Carlson is 46. Actor Ashton Holmes is 44. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 43. Actor Jason Ritter is 42. TV personality Paris Hilton is 41. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 41. TV host Daphne Oz is 36. Actor Chord Overstreet is 33. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 31. Actor Meaghan Martin is 30. Actor Sasha Pieterse is 26.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The "Food Network" came to Grand Junction to see what's cooking
- Two murder victims found near Paonia
- District 51 leaders receive robust support as contracts discussed by school board
- Peters to face arrest after resisting search warrant
- Smiles abound after amazing mesa rescue
- City council approves Redlands 360 development; developer pledges to keep trails
- Peters blames commissioners for closed DMV offices
- Hyer pleads guilty in North Avenue convenience store murder
- GJHS owner's rep contract signed months before new board took over
- From Italy to Grand Junction
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:13:27 AM
Sunset: 05:43:16 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:22 AM
Sunset: 05:44:26 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM
Sunset: 05:45:36 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:08 AM
Sunset: 05:46:46 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:08:59 AM
Sunset: 05:47:56 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:07:48 AM
Sunset: 05:49:05 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:06:37 AM
Sunset: 05:50:14 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.