Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., is 94. Singer Yoko Ono is 88. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 82. Singer Irma Thomas is 80. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 80. Actor Jess Walton is 75. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 74. Actor Sinead Cusack is 73. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 71. Singer Randy Crawford is 69. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 68. Actor John Travolta is 67. Actor John Pankow is 66. Game show host Vanna White is 64. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 62. Actor Greta Scacchi (SKAH’-kee) is 61. Actor Matt Dillon is 57. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 57. Rapper Dr. Dre is 56. Actor Molly Ringwald is 53. Actor Sarah Brown is 46. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 46. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 44. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 44. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 44. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 41. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 39. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 33. Actor Shane Lyons is 33. Actor Sarah Sutherland is 33. Actor Maiara Walsh is 33.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:12:10 AM
Sunset: 05:44:54 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:11:03 AM
Sunset: 05:46:04 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:09:55 AM
Sunset: 05:47:13 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:08:46 AM
Sunset: 05:48:23 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 07:07:36 AM
Sunset: 05:49:32 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 61%
Sunrise: 07:06:24 AM
Sunset: 05:50:41 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:05:11 AM
Sunset: 05:51:50 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot