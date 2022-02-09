Singer Smokey Robinson is 82. Actor Carlin Glynn is 82. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 80. Singer Lou Christie is 79. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 74. Actor Stephen Nichols is 71. Author Amy Tan is 70. Actor Jeff Daniels is 67. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 66. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 65. Actor Ray Winstone is 65. Actor Leslie David Baker is 64. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 63. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 62. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 60. Singer Seal is 59. Actor Jessica Tuck is 59. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 58. Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 57. Actor Justine Bateman is 56. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 55. Actor Bellamy Young is 52. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 47. Pop singer-actor Haylie Duff is 37. Actor Arielle Kebbel is 37. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 34. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 32. Actor Victoria Justice is 29. Actor David (dah-VEED’) Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 21. Actor Millie Bobby Brown is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The "Food Network" came to Grand Junction to see what's cooking
- Two murder victims found near Paonia
- District 51 leaders receive robust support as contracts discussed by school board
- Peters to face arrest after resisting search warrant
- Smiles abound after amazing mesa rescue
- City council approves Redlands 360 development; developer pledges to keep trails
- Peters blames commissioners for closed DMV offices
- Hyer pleads guilty in North Avenue convenience store murder
- GJHS owner's rep contract signed months before new board took over
- From Italy to Grand Junction
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:13:27 AM
Sunset: 05:43:16 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:22 AM
Sunset: 05:44:26 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM
Sunset: 05:45:36 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:10:08 AM
Sunset: 05:46:46 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:08:59 AM
Sunset: 05:47:56 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:07:48 AM
Sunset: 05:49:05 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:06:37 AM
Sunset: 05:50:14 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.