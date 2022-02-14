Movie director Bob Rafelson is 89. Actor Gary Lockwood is 85. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 83. Actor Peter McEnery is 82. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 79. Actor Tyne Daly is 76. Actor Anthony Daniels is 76. Tricia Nixon Cox is 76. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 75. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 73. Actor Christine Ebersole is 69. Actor William Petersen is 69. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 67. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 67. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 64. Actor Kim Coates is 64. Actor Jack Coleman is 64. Actor Christopher Atkins is 61. Actor William Baldwin is 59. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is 58. Rock musician Michael Ward is 55. Actor Aunjanue Ellis is 53. Blues musician Corey Harris is 53. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 52. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 52. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 49. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 45. Actor Tituss Burgess is 43. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 43. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 43. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 42. Singer Charlotte Church is 36. Actor Ashley Greene is 35. Actor Elliot Page is 35. Actor Corbin Bleu is 33. Actor Hayley Orrantia is 28. Actor Sophie Turner is 26.