Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor James Hong is 93. Actor John Ashton is 74. Actor Miou-Miou is 72. Actor Julie Walters is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Ellen Greene is 71. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 70. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 59. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 55. Actor Jeri Ryan is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly is 53. Actor Tamara Mello is 52. Actor-singer Lea Salonga (LAY’-uh suh-LONG’-guh) is 51. Actor Jose Solano is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 50. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Actor Liza Huber is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 40. Actor Zach Roerig is 37.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Western Colorado marijuana industry preparing for Grand Junction's introduction to dispensaries
- Body cam footage shows full arrest of Peters
- Peters to face arrest after resisting search warrant
- Body cam footage released showing full arrest of Peters
- Prosecutors file charges against Peters after search warrant arrest
- Big crowd at D51 meeting wary of leadership change
- Grand Mesa mansion now a vacation rental
- District 51 school board holding another meeting Wednesday to review Brian Hill's contract
- District 51 leaders receive robust support as contracts discussed by school board
- Two murder victims found near Paonia
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM
Sunset: 05:50:23 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM
Sunset: 05:51:31 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM
Sunset: 05:52:40 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM
Sunset: 05:53:48 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM
Sunset: 05:54:56 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:00:26 AM
Sunset: 05:56:04 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:08 AM
Sunset: 05:57:11 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.