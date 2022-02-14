Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 79. Author John Sandford is 78. Actor Patricia Richardson is 71. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 71. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 60. Country singer Dusty Drake is 58. Actor Kristin Davis is 57. Former tennis player Helena Sukova is 57. Actor Marc Price is 54. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Niecy Nash is 52. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 51. Country singer Steve Holy is 50. Rock musician Lasse (loss) Johansson (The Cardigans) is 49. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 47. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 46. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 44. Actor Josh Gad is 41. Actor Emily Blunt is 39. Actor Aziz Ansari is 39. Actor Tye White (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 36. Actor Dakota Fanning is 28.