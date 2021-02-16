Actor-singer Dominic Chianese (kee-uh-NAY’-see) is 90. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 87. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 79. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 70. Actor Helen Shaver is 70. News anchor Paula Zahn is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses is 63. Actor Beth Broderick is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Movie director Todd Field is 57. Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 47. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 46. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel is 37. Actor Alexander Koch is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:03:51 AM
Sunset: 05:52:50 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:02:36 AM
Sunset: 05:53:58 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:01:20 AM
Sunset: 05:55:06 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:04 AM
Sunset: 05:56:14 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:58:46 AM
Sunset: 05:57:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 05:58:28 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:08 AM
Sunset: 05:59:35 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot