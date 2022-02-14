Actor Ann McCrea is 91. Actor Tom Courtenay is 85. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 85. Actor Diane Baker is 84. Actor Karen Grassle is 80. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 80. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 73. Humorist Jack Handey is 73. Movie director Neil Jordan is 72. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 69. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 65. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 63. Comedian Carrot Top is 57. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 57. Actor Alexis Denisof is 56. Actor Tea (TAY’-ah) Leoni is 56. Actor Lesley Boone is 54. Actor Sean Astin is 51. Singer Daniel Powter is 51. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 49. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 49. Actor Anson Mount is 49. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 47. Actor Rashida Jones is 46. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 44. Actor Justin Berfield is 36. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 36. Actor Jameela Jamil is 36. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 35.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Western Colorado marijuana industry preparing for Grand Junction's introduction to dispensaries
- Body cam footage shows full arrest of Peters
- Peters to face arrest after resisting search warrant
- Body cam footage released showing full arrest of Peters
- Prosecutors file charges against Peters after search warrant arrest
- Big crowd at D51 meeting wary of leadership change
- Grand Mesa mansion now a vacation rental
- District 51 school board holding another meeting Wednesday to review Brian Hill's contract
- District 51 leaders receive robust support as contracts discussed by school board
- Two murder victims found near Paonia
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM
Sunset: 05:50:23 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ESE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM
Sunset: 05:51:31 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM
Sunset: 05:52:40 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM
Sunset: 05:53:48 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM
Sunset: 05:54:56 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:00:26 AM
Sunset: 05:56:04 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:08 AM
Sunset: 05:57:11 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.