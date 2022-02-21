Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 88. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 68. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Timothy Spall is 65. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 62. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 62. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin is 60. Actor Grant Show is 60. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue (DOH’-nuhl LOHG) is 56. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 51. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 50. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 44. Chelsea Clinton is 42. Actor Brandon Beemer is 42. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 42. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 42. R&B singer Bobby V is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam (cq) Pikelny is 41. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 39. Actor Kate Mara is 39. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 32.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 05:58:18 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 05:59:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM
Sunset: 06:00:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:44 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:49 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
