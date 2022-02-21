Architect Frank Gehry is 93. Singer Sam the Sham is 85. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 83. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 82. Actor Kelly Bishop is 78. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 75. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 74. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 74. Actor Bernadette Peters is 74. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 74. Actor Ilene Graff is 73. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 69. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 67. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 67. Actor John Turturro is 65. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 65. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 61. Actor Maxine Bahns is 53. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 53. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 53. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 52. Actor Tasha Smith is 51. Actor Rory Cochrane is 50. Actor Ali Larter is 46. Country singer Jason Aldean is 45. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 44. Actor Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 38. Actor Michelle Horn is 35. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 34. Actor True O’Brien is 28. Actor Madisen Beaty is 27. Actor Quinn Shephard is 27. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New complex for stores, studios coming to Downtown Fruita
- School board meeting again draws massive crowd
- Storm next week could deliver big snow totals
- Ethics panel votes to delay Peters investigation
- Clifton man arrested for Thursday night shooting
- Group targets extremism in politics
- West Star Aviation building new $16 million aircraft facility
- Body cam footage shows full arrest of Peters
- Western Colorado marijuana industry preparing for Grand Junction's introduction to dispensaries
- Man pointed gun at trooper prior to police firing weapon, affidavit states
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:50 AM
Sunset: 05:58:18 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 06:56:30 AM
Sunset: 05:59:25 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 06:55:10 AM
Sunset: 06:00:32 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 06:53:48 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 06:02:44 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:03:49 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:49:38 AM
Sunset: 06:04:54 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.