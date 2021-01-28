Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 81. Actor Bridget Hanley is 80. Actor Blythe Danner is 78. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 76. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 74. Singer Melanie is 74. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 71. Actor Pamela Franklin is 71. Actor Nathan Lane is 65. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 65. Actor Thomas Calabro is 62. Rock musician/author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 62. Actor-director Keith Gordon is 60. Actor Michele Greene is 59. Country singer Matraca (muh-TRAY’-suh) Berg is 57. Actor Maura Tierney is 56. Actor Warwick Davis is 51. Actor Elisa Donovan is 50. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 45. Actor Isla (EYE’-luh) Fisher is 45. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 43. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 39. Actor Matthew Moy is 37. Rapper Sean Kingston is 31. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 28.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:23:37 AM
Sunset: 05:30:38 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM
Sunset: 05:31:48 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:21:58 AM
Sunset: 05:32:58 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:21:06 AM
Sunset: 05:34:09 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Generally fair. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:12 AM
Sunset: 05:35:19 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:19:16 AM
Sunset: 05:36:30 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 51%
Sunrise: 07:18:19 AM
Sunset: 05:37:41 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.