ctor Jerry Adler is 92. Former Argentinian President Isabel Peron is 90. Actor Gary Conway is 85. Actor John Schuck is 81. Rock musician John Steel (The Animals) is 80. Singer Florence LaRue (The Fifth Dimension) is 79. Former Vice President Dan Quayle is 74. Rock singer Alice Cooper is 73. Actor Michael Beck is 72. Actor Lisa Eichhorn is 69. Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is 62. Actor Pamelyn Ferdin is 62. Rock singer Tim Booth is 61. Rock musician Henry Bogdan is 60. Country singer Clint Black is 59. Rock musician Noodles (The Offspring) is 58. Actor Gabrielle Anwar is 51. Actor Rob Corddry is 50. Singer David (dah-VEED’) Garza is 50. Actor Michael Goorjian is 50. TV personality Nicolle Wallace is 49. Olympic gold medal boxer Oscar De La Hoya is 48. Rock musician Rick Burch (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Singer Natalie Imbruglia (em-BROO’-lee-ah) is 46. Rapper Cam’ron is 45. Rock singer Gavin DeGraw is 44. Rock singer Zoe Manville is 37. Actor/musician Bashy, AKA Ashley Thomas, is 36. Actor Charlie Barnett is 33. Olympic gold medal gymnast-turned-singer Carly Patterson is 33. Actor Kyla Kenedy (cq) (TV: “Speechless”) is 18.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:23:37 AM
Sunset: 05:30:48 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:22:48 AM
Sunset: 05:31:58 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 07:21:58 AM
Sunset: 05:33:08 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:21:06 AM
Sunset: 05:34:19 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:20:12 AM
Sunset: 05:35:29 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 07:19:16 AM
Sunset: 05:36:40 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Tuesday Night
Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 07:18:19 AM
Sunset: 05:37:50 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.