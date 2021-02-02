Author Gay Talese is 89. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 86. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 62. Comedy writer Robert Smigel (SMY’-guhl) is 61. Actor James Spader is 61. Country singer Garth Brooks is 59. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 59. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 59. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 56. Actor Jason Gedrick is 54. Actor Essence Atkins is 49. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 46. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 43. Actor Tina Majorino is 36. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 36. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 32. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 31.

Tags

Recommended for you