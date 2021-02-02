Author Gay Talese is 89. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 86. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 62. Comedy writer Robert Smigel (SMY’-guhl) is 61. Actor James Spader is 61. Country singer Garth Brooks is 59. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 59. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 59. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 56. Actor Jason Gedrick is 54. Actor Essence Atkins is 49. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 46. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 43. Actor Tina Majorino is 36. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 36. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 32. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 31.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:19:19 AM
Sunset: 05:36:42 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:18:22 AM
Sunset: 05:37:53 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:17:23 AM
Sunset: 05:39:03 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:16:23 AM
Sunset: 05:40:14 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:22 AM
Sunset: 05:41:24 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:19 AM
Sunset: 05:42:34 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:13:15 AM
Sunset: 05:43:45 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.