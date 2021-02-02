Chance of Rain: 57% Sunrise: 07:18:22 AM Sunset: 05:37:53 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: WSW @ 14mph UV Index: 2 Low

Wednesday Night

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.