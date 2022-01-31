Composer-conductor John Williams is 90. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 82. Actor Nick Nolte is 81. Comedian Robert Klein is 80. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 79. Singer Ron Tyson is 74. Actor Brooke Adams is 73. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 69. Author John Grisham is 67. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 66. Actor Henry Czerny is 63. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 61. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 60. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 59. Actor Missy Yager is 54. Actor Mary McCormack is 53. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 52. Actor Susan Misner is 51. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 48. Actor Seth Green is 48. Actor Joshua Morrow is 48. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 45. Actor William Jackson Harper is 42. Actor Jim Parrack is 41. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 40. Actor-comedian Cecily Strong is 38. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 37. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 36. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 34. NBA star Klay Thompson is 32. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 32. Actor Karle Warren is 30.