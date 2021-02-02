Retired television journalist Roger Mudd is 93. Actor Janet Suzman is 82. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 81. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (kyool) (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 80. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 79. Actor Joe Pesci is 78. Singer Barbara Lewis is 78. Author Alice Walker is 77. Actor Mia Farrow is 76. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 75. Singer Joe Ely is 74. Actor Judith Light is 72. R&B musician Dennis “DT” Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 70. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 66. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 65. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 64. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 60. Country singer Travis Tritt is 58. Actor Julie Warner is 56. Country singer Danni Leigh is 51. Actor Sharon Case is 50. Actor Jason George is 49. Actor Amber Valletta is 47. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 45. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 45. Actor A.J. Buckley is 44. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 42. Actor Ziyi (zee yee) Zhang is 42. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 42. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 40. Actor David Gallagher is 36. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 34. Actor Rose Leslie is 34. Actor Marina Malota is 33. Actor Camille Winbush is 31. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 25. Actor Evan Roe (TV: “Madam Secretary”) is 21.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:19:14 AM
Sunset: 05:36:37 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:18:17 AM
Sunset: 05:37:48 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:17:18 AM
Sunset: 05:38:58 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:16:19 AM
Sunset: 05:40:09 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:17 AM
Sunset: 05:41:19 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:14:14 AM
Sunset: 05:42:30 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: W @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:13:10 AM
Sunset: 05:43:40 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.