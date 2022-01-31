Actor Janet Suzman is 83. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 82. Actor-politician Sheila James Kuehl (kyool) (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 81. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 80. Actor Joe Pesci is 79. Singer Barbara Lewis is 79. Author Alice Walker is 78. Actor Mia Farrow is 77. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 76. Singer Joe Ely is 75. Actor Judith Light is 73. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 67. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 66. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 65. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 61. Country singer Travis Tritt is 59. Actor Julie Warner is 57. Country singer Danni Leigh is 52. Actor Sharon Case is 51. Actor Jason George is 50. Actor Amber Valletta is 48. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 46. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 46. Actor A.J. Buckley is 45. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 43. Actor Ziyi (zee yee) Zhang is 43. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 43. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 41. Actor David Gallagher is 37. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 35. Actor Rose Leslie is 35. Actor Camille Winbush is 32. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 26. Actor Evan Roe (TV: “Madam Secretary”) is 22.