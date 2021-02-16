Actor Paul Dooley is 93. Actor James Hong is 92. Actor John Ashton is 73. Actor Miou-Miou is 71. Actor Julie Walters is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 71. Actor Ellen Greene is 70. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 69. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 66. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 58. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 55. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 54. Actor Jeri Ryan is 53. Actor Thomas Jane is 52. TV host Clinton Kelly is 52. Actor Tamara Mello is 51. Actor-singer Lea Salonga (LAY’-uh suh-LONG’-guh) is 50. Actor Jose Solano is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 49. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 48. Singer James Blunt is 47. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46. Actor Liza Huber is 46. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 42. Rock musician Joe Hottinger (Halestorm) is 39. Actor Zach Roerig is 36. Actor Daniel E. Smith is 31.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:04:01 AM
Sunset: 05:53 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: E @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:02:46 AM
Sunset: 05:54:08 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:01:30 AM
Sunset: 05:55:16 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:00:13 AM
Sunset: 05:56:24 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:58:56 AM
Sunset: 05:57:31 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:37 AM
Sunset: 05:58:38 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:56:17 AM
Sunset: 05:59:45 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot