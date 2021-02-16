Actor Ann McCrea is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay is 84. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle is 79. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 72. Humorist Jack Handey is 72. Movie director Neil Jordan is 71. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 68. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 62. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof is 55. Actor Tea (TAY’-ah) Leoni is 55. Actor Lesley Boone is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 48. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 48. Actor Anson Mount is 48. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones is 45. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 43. Actor Justin Berfield is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 35. Actor Jameela Jamil is 35. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 34.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:03:51 AM
Sunset: 05:52:50 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:02:36 AM
Sunset: 05:53:58 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:01:20 AM
Sunset: 05:55:06 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:00:04 AM
Sunset: 05:56:14 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:58:46 AM
Sunset: 05:57:21 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:27 AM
Sunset: 05:58:28 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:56:08 AM
Sunset: 05:59:35 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Online Poll
“Would you vote to allow Grand Junction to have recreational marijuana in the future?”
Question will be on the April ballot