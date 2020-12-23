Documentary maker Frederick Wiseman is 91. Actor Frank Langella is 83. Rock singer-musician Country Joe McDonald is 79. Writer-comedian Don Novello is 78. Actor Rick Hurst is 75. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is 67. The former head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, is 65. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 63. Actor Renn Woods is 63. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer is 57. Country singer Brian Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 55. Actor Morris Chestnut is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Tank is 45. Model Elin Nordegren is 41. Actor Jonas Armstrong is 40. Actor Eden Riegel is 40. Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis is 34. Rock musician Noah Sierota (Echosmith) is 25.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:30:46 AM
Sunset: 04:56:16 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 9F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:11 AM
Sunset: 04:56:51 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:31:34 AM
Sunset: 04:57:28 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: ESE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:31:55 AM
Sunset: 04:58:07 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: W @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:32:13 AM
Sunset: 04:58:47 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM
Sunset: 04:59:29 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Monday Night
Occasional snow showers. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:32:45 AM
Sunset: 05:00:12 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.