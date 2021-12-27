ormer House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 80. TV host Jack Hanna is 75. Actor Wendy Phillips is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 61. Movie director Todd Haynes is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 59. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Taye Diggs is 51. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 51. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 47. Actor Dax Shepard is 47. Actor Paz Vega is 46. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 44. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 41. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 41. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 39. Actor Peter Gadiot is 37. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 36. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 34. R&B singer-rapper Bryson Tiller is 29. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is 23.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:32:17 AM
Sunset: 04:58:48 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 07:32:34 AM
Sunset: 04:59:29 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:32:49 AM
Sunset: 05:00:12 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:33:02 AM
Sunset: 05:00:57 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 07:33:13 AM
Sunset: 05:01:43 PM
Humidity: 91%
Wind: W @ 7mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:33:22 AM
Sunset: 05:02:31 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 3F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:28 AM
Sunset: 05:03:20 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable.